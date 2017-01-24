Nicklas to discuss history of the Ski Train | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Tim Nicklas will be giving a talk about the history of the Ski Train on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Fraser Historic Church.

Nicklas is a historian, published author, and is currently the director of the Grand County Pioneer Village Museum in Hot Sulphur Springs. He is also an administrator of the Grand County Historical Association.

He will discuss the entire history of the Winter Park Ski Train starting with the Snow Train that began in 1912. The Denver and Salt Lake Railway, and the Rocky Mountain News are credited with starting the snow train, Nicklas said.

Nicklas will discuss the the opening of the Moffatt Tunnel in 1928 and its significance to Grand County tourism and history.

He will talk about the 1933 Arlberg Club and read stories from club members who wrote about that time in Winter Park Resort history from historical journals.

Nicklas will also talk about why the trains stopped during World War II and why they started back up again.

He teases, “it’s not what you think.”