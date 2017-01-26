Rocky Mountain Rep announces summer line-up | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre announced their 50th Anniversary, 2017 summer season line-up this week.

Mamma Mia!, a sunny, funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise will open on June 9. Using the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs this show will be unforgettable.

Disney’s Newsies will open on June 16. Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies”, finds a cause to fight for as Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Newsies is a David-versus-Goliath struggle suitable for the whole family.

West Side Story opens June 30 and will omplete the summer rotation. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 20th century New York City as two idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Fall season

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver opens September 1 for the fall season. Almost Heaven weaves together the songs of John Denver to create a uniquely theatrical narrative that reflects upon the country during the years in which he wrote them and the events taking place in Denver’s life at that time.

Mark your calendars, tickets go on sale March 8: 970-627-3421 http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.