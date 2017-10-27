Entrance fees could increase to $70 at Rocky Mountain National Park

Getting into Rocky Mountain National Park could become significantly more expensive next year if the National Park Service decides to move ahead with a proposed "peak season" fee increase.

The proposal would apply to 17 different national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park on the northeastern edges of Grand County. The proposal would not apply to Colorado's other national parks, such as the Great Sand Dunes and Mesa Verde.

Under the proposal, each of the 17 parks would experience slightly different fee increase schedules and each of those schedules would primarily be related to a proposed "peak season."

According to a fact sheet provided by the parks service, the "peak season" time period for Rocky Mountain National Park would extend from June through October.

Currently a season pass to the park costs $60. Under the changes proposed the annual pass fee would increase to $75, for annual passes purchased any time of year.

Currently the park charges a $30 fee for vehicles entering the park. If the proposal is approved that fee would climb to $70 for vehicles entering the park from June to October, while the fee would remain at $30 for vehicles entering any other month of the year. The per-person fee charged by Rocky currently stands at $15. Under the proposal that fee would climb to $30 during peak season, but remain at $15 for the rest of the year.

Motorcycle entrance fees would also increase during peak season if the proposal is approved, climbing from the current fee of $25 to $50 during the summer and fall months. According to the park service, the America The Beautiful Pass would not increase and would remain at $80.