Entries for 30th annual Scary Story Contest due by Oct. 14

The Grand County Library District is happy to announce its 30th Annual Scary Story Contest for elementary students! This is a chillingly fun activity designed to help children develop literacy skills and channel creative imaginations.

Did you write a story when you were in elementary school in the 80s, 90s or early 2000s? GCLD would like to celebrate the "alumni" stories and writers. If you wrote a scary story when you were in elementary school and now your children are writing, please bring a copy of your story to the library along with your child's entry.

If you wrote a story in an early contest but do not have a child writing in this year's contest, we would still like to celebrate your story. Please bring a copy to your nearest library.

Stories must be 100 to 500 words in length. Entry forms are available at your local library. (Younger students are encouraged to obtain parental assistance.) Stories are due the by Saturday, October 14. Check with your library for details.

Every writer who submits a story will receive a creepy prize and is invited to attend a FREE and entertaining Halloween party (costumes are optional). Awards and exciting prizes will be given to talented authors.

Visit your local Grand County library for more information. We are eerily awaiting the arrival of your frightful tales. Have a haunting Halloween.