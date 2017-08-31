Eric W. Stahl, 1974-2017

Eric William Stahl passed away Aug. 14 in his home in Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands. Eric was born Jan. 6, 1974 in Los Gatos, Calif., and grew up in Boulder.

Eric was a graduate of the Denver Academy, Colorado State University, and the University of Colorado at Denver, where he received an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management.

Eric learned to sail at the Grand Lake Yacht Club, where he later became lead instructor. Some of his great early seafaring stories came from his crew experience sailing from Brisbane to Papua New Guinea in 1999. He taught sailing at the J World Performance Sailing Schools in San Diego and Annapolis, where he was acknowledged as the top instructor. He was often invited to crew in competitive events on both coasts, in the Great Lakes, in the Virgin Islands and in the TransPac series from California to Hawaii. He attained a Master, 100 Ton License from the U.S. Coast Guard, which allowed him to run charter boats in the Caribbean. Partnering with his ex-wife, Jacque, he started their charter business, Tachyon Yachting. Eric had recently returned to the Virgin Islands to renew his passion for sailing.

Eric is survived by his children, James Karl and Greta Susan of Fairfax, Va.; his mother, Patricia Parry Stahl of Grand Lake, and his father, Karl John Stahl of Lakewood; his sister Karen Tuerk, brother-in-law Matthew Tuerk and nieces Amelia and Margot, of Allentown, Pa.; many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, and uncountable friends.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Grand Lake. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a 529 college fund established for James and Greta.

Make checks payable to "College Invest." Memo: James Stahl 529 and Greta Stahl 529 (One check for each please). Mailed To: Lagerborg and Associates at 707 17th St #3700 Denver, CO 80202.