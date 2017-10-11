Expect delays along Trail Ridge Road for hazard tree mitigation

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 16, resource management staff will be removing hazard fuels along Trail Ridge Road from Many Parks Curve to Rainbow Curve as part of ongoing fuels mitigation work.

This work will take place through Oct. 19, and again Oct. 23 through Oct. 26.

Park visitors should expect one lane of traffic through this section of Trail Ridge Road and up to 15 minutes delays. Work will not take place on Fridays or weekends.

If conditions and resources allow, fuels mitigation work will also take place during this time in the Endovalley Picnic Area and near the Alluvial Fan parking areas.