Fall Festival brings families together in Winter Park (photo gallery)

The 17th annual Fall Festival returned to Hideaway Park in Winter Park this weekend, inviting families from around the county to soak up the last of summer with bouncy houses, face-painting live music and more.

On a day that could have otherwise been mired by the overcast weather and wind, Grand County families made the most of the park’s last event of the season.

“We came out to have a lot of fun, ride the train, go to the playground and jump in the bouncy houses,” said Mike Box from Texas, who brought his granddaughter Ivy to the festival. “It’s just fun to be around all of these kids and all these families.”

Guests had their pick of activities at the festival. Kids with painted faces ran around to bob for donuts, ride the train, try their hand at the children’s maze and build arts and crafts. They also got the opportunity to get up close and personal to some real life raptors, as animal handlers answered questions and showed off an eagle and owl at the event.

The East Grand Fire Protection District was also at the festival, allowing kids to checkout the inside of their trucks and even gave rides in the lift.

Adults had their fair share of activities as well, as many took to the craft beer and cider tastings, and got to participate in a silent auction as well.