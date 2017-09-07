Fall Festival returns to Winter Park this weekend

The Winter park and Fraser Chamber of Commerce and Grand Kids are partnering to expand the 17th annual Grand Kids Fall Festival this weekend at Hideaway Park.

The festival will take place on Saturday, and will offer a myriad of free and paid activities for all ages.

"There's so much going on over the course of the weekend with the Fall Festival, Whiskey & Wings at Winter Park Resort and an early showing of changing aspens," said Catherine Ross of the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber. "Come for the events and stay for a weekend of hiking, biking and leaf viewing in Colorado's favorite playground."

The event will begin at noon with family activities including fire truck rides, face painting, inflatables, crafts, a maze and more. For adults there will be a pop-up farmers market, cider and beer tastings and live music from Hunker Down starting at 1 p.m.