To the Editor,

Sad farewell to Jane Harmon. May she be as successful in the new position as she was in Granby Elementary School. My Jane taught for many years, volunteered in several schools in several states and said that Jane Harmon was one of the best if not the best ever. A great teacher and administrator who put the kids learning first – she will be sorely missed. God bless!

-Frank B Watts, Winter Park Highlands