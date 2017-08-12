Person dies, several injured in Highway 9 crash south of Kremmling | SkyHiNews.com

Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 9 today, about 10 miles south of Kremmling, at around 4:15 p.m., according to Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. One person is dead and several others injured.

Mayer said the crash began when a car struck a horse trailer near Spring Creek.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved, though at least three individuals were transported to Kremmling Memorial Hospital.

Three other individuals were also involved in the crash, but did not require immediate medical attention, according to Mayer.

Highway 9 is currently being reopened to alleviate traffic.