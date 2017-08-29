Felix Cervantes, 35, driver in May fatality on Highway 40, appears in Grand County court

The driver of a vehicle involved in a Memorial Day crash near Kremmling that claimed the life of a Breckenridge man appeared in a Grand County courtroom Tuesday afternoon, facing multiple criminal charges including vehicular homicide.

Tuesday marked the first court appearance for Felix Cervantes, 35, who had been hospitalized following the crash that occurred May 29 on Highway 40 near Kremmling. Cervantes was driving on Highway 40 when he allegedly attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, colliding with Fagan's vehicle.

Cervantes attended the hearing, but did not issue a plea. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, two charges of being a fugitive from justice and a number of lesser charges, according to court documents.

Cervantes is also facing several charges from Denver County, unrelated to the crash.

Judge Nicholas Catanzarite of the Grand County Court in Hot Sulphur Springs accepted the defendant's motion to hold a three-hour preliminary hearing on the case, scheduled for Nov. 21.

Catanzarite also issued a mandatory protection and no contact order that prohibits Cervantes from making contact with the girlfriend of James Fagan, the 24-year-old Breckenridge man who was killed the crash. Fagan’s girlfriend was the driver of the second vehicle and sustained serious injuries.