Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak, fell off 600-foot cliff ban

A 21-year-old man got separated from his climbing partner after a dispute Saturday on how to descend from the Capitol Peak and later fell 600 to 700 feet to his death, Pitkin County authorities said Sunday night in a news release. The man's dead makes it the fifth fatality of the summer on the 14,131-foot mountain.

Deputy Anthony Todaro said the department received a call Sunday morning from Brandon Wilhelm of Pine who said he and his friend hit the summit about 3 p.m. Saturday. On the descent the became separated at the "Knife Edge" section when they argued about the route.

"It was reported the overdue party decided to turn to his left and take a direct line toward the lake, even though he was told there was a cliff band below," according to the news release. "This person failed to return to camp that evening."

Mountain Rescue Aspen mobilize a field team as well as air resources from Flight for Life in Summit County, Todaro reported. Just after noon a foot team deployed from the helicopter made contact with an unconscious, unresponsive male subject.

"It was determined this individual had injuries that were consistent with a fall from the cliff band above and not able to sustain life. No life support efforts were made," according to the release. "The cliff band directly above this area are approximately 600-700 feet high."

The climber's body was returned to the airport by rescue teams by 8:30 p.m. Release of his name is pending notification of next of kin.