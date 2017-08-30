This year’s last Music on the Square brings back fan-favorite band

This year’s final Music on the Square in Winter Park’s Cooper Creek will mark the return of a popular band that last played at the venue in 2016.

Woodshed Red, hailing from the Colorado Springs area and performs all over Colorado and its neighboring states, will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Comprised of guitar, fiddle, stand-up bass and drums from varying musical backgrounds, the group came together in 2013 and began covering a wide variety of genres. Inspired by bluegrass, blues, funk and rock and many eras of music, the band members have incorporated their individual styles to create their own unique sound. The instrumentation of Woodshed Red generates an upbeat positive grassy sound, intertwined with funky, untamed improvisation.