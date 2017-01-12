Fire at Beaver Village Condos | SkyHiDailyNews.com

More detail are coming out about the fire at Beaver Village Condos on Thursday, Jan. 12. The fire was in building number six and is a chimney fire, according to firefighters.

A fire is still burning on the roof as of 6:54 p.m., according to East Grand Fire Chief, Todd Holzwarth.

All people are accounted for in building number six, said Holzwarth.

One or two units were occupied in the building but they are not affected by the fire.

