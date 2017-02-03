Fire at Meadow Ridge on Jan. 28 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The East Grand Fire District (EGFD) responded to a second-hand report of a possible structure fire including smoke in a unit of Court 8 in Meadow Ridge Condos in Winter Park Ranch at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to EGFD, the fire department arrived to find several units with a smell of burning wood and no visible fire.

Unable to locate any problem in the units, they entered the boiler room, which is isolated from the rest of the units and is entered from the back of the 16-unit building.

Smoke was banked down to just above the floor, coming from the crawl space. Crews found fire in a beam and subfloor under boilers providing central hot-water-base board heat. Attacking from the crawl space did not reach the fire so firefighters opened up the concrete covered subfloor to extinguish the heavily damaged beam.

First responders from Grand County EMS, Fraser/Winter Park Police, Grand County Sheriff, and Grand Fire Protection District also responded.