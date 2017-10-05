Fire breaks out at Broken Arrow Motel in Granby (UPDATED, with photo gallery)

Update at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

A majority of The Broken Arrow Motel in Granby was decimated in a blaze late Thursday afternoon, which is now mostly extinguished, according to Schelly Olson of the Grand Fire Department.

Olson, who was on scene to assist crews with the fire, said it was Granby’s largest structural fire this year.

“We don’t get a lot of fires,” she said while at the scene.

While a couple of the units were completely gutted for crews to seek out hot spots that could potentially linger, the structure was still standing.

The eastern side of the motel had already been destroyed by a previous fire several years ago, according to Olson who pointed out that section was now boarded up and not being used.

Recommended Stories For You

A fire inspector with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was on scene but, at this point, no cause has been assigned to the blaze.

Resting out front of the motel room was a motorcycle that had been destroyed by the fire; its front tire melted away from the rim.

Olson said a pick-up truck had been parked in front of that room, suspected to be the central point of the fire, forcing firefighters to roll the truck away onto the nearby lawn so crews could begin battling the fire.

The fire, according to Olson, spread quickly into the shared attic space of the rest of the motel. The rooms that weren’t destroyed by flames were affected by severe smoke damage.

Original post, 5:15 p.m. Thursday

Fire crews from several local fire departments are tending to a fire at a motel in Granby, which began about 30 minutes ago, according to crews on the scene.

The Broken Arrow Motel, located on Highway 40 on the west side of town, has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

While flames are no longer visible, a source on the scene said the fire moved from one of the units and into the attic, where fire crews are now concentrating their efforts.

One unit appeared to be a complete loss.

Traffic is currently being cordoned into one lane along the highway in front of the scene.

Fire crews from Grand Lake, Hot Sulphur Springs and Grand Fire responded to the fire.