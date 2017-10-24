Fire breaks out at Skylark Ranch, west of Parshall

A structure fire broke out at the Skylark Ranch just west of Parshall Tuesday afternoon, burning a garage to the ground and damaging the nearby house. The owners were not home at the time and there were no injuries, according to crews on the scene.

The Kremmling Fire Department responded to the fire call at about 3 p.m., but by the time they arrived, the entire garage was engulfed in flames, according to Tony Tucker of the Kremmling Fire Department.

Tucker said it only took about five minutes for first responders to douse the flames, but it was already a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Fire officials from Kremmling, along with the Hot Sulphur Springs-Parshall Fire Department were still at the scene at 5:30 p.m. giving the area an overhaul, removing large pieces of debris and seeking out any hot spots that might remain.

The roof of the garage completely collapsed, and Tucker said that firefighters also had to deal with large pieces of machinery that were inside the garage, including a lawnmower and a Jeep.

Recommended Stories For You

The damage to the nearby house was minimal with just a few burnt shingles and broken windows caused primarily by heat from the proximity of the fire, according to Tucker.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the site until all the hot spots are located and the smoke is completely out.