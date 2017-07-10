Fire personnel make progress on Gutzler Fire | SkyHiNews.com

Firefighters battling the Gutzler Fire in Eagle County have stalled the growth of the blaze and are making steady progress in containing it.

The fire, located about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling on forest service land, hasn't grown in three days due to the efforts of emergency workers and more favorable weather conditions over the weekend, according to Angela Goldman, the public information officer for the fire.

"As weather has precipitated a decrease in fire activity, we are beginning to re-assign some of our fire resources to higher priority fires in the west," said Aaron Mayville, district ranger for the US Forest Service in a statement released by the Upper Colorado River Fire and Aviation Management Unit. "However, we will continue to staff this fire with the personnel we need to keep the forest and surrounding communities safe."

About 975 acres have been burned according to the newest infrared imaging from multi-mission aircrafts, a small downgrade from Friday's reports that the fire had eclipsed 1,000 acres.

Fire personnel have managed to contain 20 percent of the fire, including a key piece of indirect fire line along the southwest parimeter where the fire was approaching before halting this weekend.

Officials expect further progress this week as precipitation and humidity in the county is expected to stay favorable over most of the week, according to Goldman. Heavy cloud cover and thunderstorms are in the forecast until Thursday.

There are currently over 100 fire personnel assigned to the Gutzler Fire, as well as a multi-mission aircraft and several helicopters that have been used to assess and engage the fire.

Stage 1-fire restrictions are currently in place for the White River National Forest, Bureau of Land Management public lands, and Eagle, Summit, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Garfield and Pitkin counties.