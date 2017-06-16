(UPDATED) Crews contain fire at Confluence Energy in Kremmling | SkyHiNews.com

(Updated at 9 p.m. Friday)

By Bryce Martin | bmartin@skyhinews.com

A massive fire that broke out this afternoon at Confluence Energy in Kremling has been contained, according to local fire officials.

No injury or structural damage was reported, but several pieces of machinery were destroyed by the large fire.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is calling it a wildland fire, possibly blowing in from the fields along the river. Though officials reported that an investigation is ongoing.

The fire was contained earlier this evening, but will likely continue to burn and smolder over the next few days, according to fire officials.

Highways 9 and 40 are currently open, but motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area as responders are still active at the scene.

Kremmling, Hot Sulphur/Parshall, Granby and Grand Lake fire departments all responded to the scene, as well as EMS and Sheriff’s vehicles.

Confluence Energy, a manufacturer based in Kremmling, is the largest wood pellet manufacturer in the western United States and also works with the oil and natural gas industry to treat oil and gas waste streams.