Fire under control at Beaver Village Condos in Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The fire in building number six at Beaver Village Condos in Winter Park is under control as of 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12. The fire is still smoldering but all the flames have been put out.

The fire was reported as a chimney fire, however all the fireplaces have been converted to gas so that has been ruled out, said Todd Holzwarth, Chief of East Grand Fire.

Most of the damage was to the end units. One homeowner who was staying in the building, who lives in Denver has left and returned to Denver, said Holzwarth.

The cause is under investigation.