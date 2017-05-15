Firefighters work multi-acre fire near Cutthroat Bay | SkyHiNews.com

The 2017 fire season is here.

Firefighters in Grand County were called out Monday morning to one of the first wildland fire calls of the year. County officials confirmed the fire Monday shortly after noon. Officials said fire crews were battling a roughly 12-acre blaze off US Highway 34 near County Road 4, in the Cutthroat Bay area of Lake Granby.

First responders were still in the thick of things Monday at noon and asked all citizens to avoid the area while they battle the blaze. This story will be updated as more details emerge.