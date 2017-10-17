First phase of new Granby park nears finish

Construction crews are working diligently to complete Granby's long-awaited Raffety Park project before winter weather ultimately forces a halt to construction.

The massive municipal project, known as the Raffety Park project, has been underway since mid-July in the large open space surrounding the Granby Soccer Dome and tennis courts. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of the initial phase of the project has since been completed.

Concrete work at the park, including the installation of sidewalks and curb and gutter systems, has been finished along with its parking lot, which has been paved with asphalt. New lighting has been installed and landscaping work is set for this fall, as well.

Raffety Park's playground structures have also been installed and are ready to accommodate energetic children after the park opens. Town officials plan to open the park to the public after phase one is completed and are shooting for an opening before the end of this year.

Granby is breaking the project down into two separate phases. Phase one, entailing the work to the east of the soccer dome, includes the bulk of the physical construction for the park. Phase two of the project will include the work to the west of the soccer dome and entails construction of an additional parking lot, more landscaping work and a few other features.

Granby Town Manager Aaron Blair noted that the town is still seeking funding for phase two of the project and that work on phase two would not begin until after funding has been secure, potentially years from now.

The town also has plans to install several walking paths around both phases of the park, which will eventually connect the park with both East Grand Middle School and Indian Peaks Charter School.

The total cost of the first phase of the project is roughly $1.2 million. The town has received $335,000 from the state under a Great Outdoors Colorado grant.

The seven-acre Raffety Park is named for longtime Granby resident and former town mayor, Ed Raffety, who was a champion of recreational amenities for the community. Raffety passed away in early 2015.

The Raffety Park master plan was developed in 2010 as part of Granby's larger Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Officials from Granby spent several years working to secure funding for the park before moving forward with construction plans.