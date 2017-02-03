 First to be flocked | SkyHiDailyNews.com

First to be flocked

Rich Cimino's house in Fraser is one of the first homes to be flocked as part of a MPHS Interact Club fundraiser. When your home is flocked you can pay a $20 donation to have them removed. You can also pay $5 to designate a friend's house to be flocked. For an additional $5 you can buy insurance not to be flocked again. You will see the flamingos throughout Grand County for the next few months. Send your photos to news@skyhinews.com.