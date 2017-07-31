Florida man in custody after brief police pursuit Sunday | SkyHiNews.com

A brief police pursuit in the Fraser area ended shortly after it began Sunday night with one man booked into the Grand County Jail and charged with multiple offenses.

Bevon Foster, 30, was taken into custody and booked into Grand County Jail shortly before midnight Sunday. He has been charged with vehicular alluding, a class 5 felony; driving under the influence; driving without valid insurance; driving without a valid license; and speeding.

The incident occurred at about 11:19 p.m. when an officer from the Fraser-Winter Park Police was driving down Doc Susie Avenue in Fraser, located just west of U.S. Highway 40, and observed a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction. According to officials from the department, speed radar showed the Jeep was traveling roughly 18 mph over the speed limit at the time.

The officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, at which point the Jeep turned right onto Grand County Road 72 and "continued to accelerate and flee,” according to Fraser-Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor. Trainor said the officer estimated the Jeep reached speeds of roughly 70 mph while attempting to flee authorities.

The vehicle continued to accelerate away from the officer and for a brief period the officer lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly after the officer located the Jeep in a narrow driveway with its lights still on. According to authorities, the vehicle had crashed, less than one-quarter mile off the roadway, under a large power pole.

The officer was able to contact the occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Foster.

Trainor said no injuries resulted from the incident and the Jeep that Foster was driving sustained only minor damage to one of the vehicle's wheels.

"This wasn't a horrible high-speed crash," Trainor noted.

No property beyond the Jeep was listed as damaged in police reports.

Officials from the Fraser-Winter Park Police said Foster's address is listed as Tallahassee, Fla., though he has recently been camping in the vicinity.