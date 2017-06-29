For the artist in each of us | SkyHiNews.com

Grand County Library District's Summer Reading Program offers workshops designed to inspire both teens and adults in creativity and confidence. Natalie Franklin, a calligrapher from Oklahoma City, will teach the basics of calligraphy while sharing envelopes, cards, and the history of written script. Jan Dahl, a Fraser artist, will bring out the artist in those who have always thought, "Who me? I can't draw!" Register today at gcld.org or drop by your library to sign up.

Writing in Style — Wednesday, July 5, 2-4 p.m., Juniper Library at Grand Lake

Friday, July 7, 1-3:30 p.m., Granby Library

Natalie Franklin shares her passion for "writing in style" in a beginner calligraphy class. Learn the strokes, letter shapes, and possibilities of creating beautiful cards, notes, and drawings. Samples will be shared to inspire participants.

All supplies provided. Please sign up for class at the library or at gcld.org. (Class size limit of 5 at Juniper and 10 at Granby.) Juniper Library 970-627-8353/ Granby Library 970-887-2149

Journal Sketching with local artist Janice Dahl — Summer Saturdays: July 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Janice Dahl is convinced that each person has an inner artist. She helps others see the world through new eyes and capture memories in a sketchbook. jdahl.artspan.com

All supplies provided. Please register for class at the library or at gcld.org. Fraser Library 970-726-5689

(Class size limit of 7)

For more information contact Jeanie Johnson, 970-887-9411 x 107 or jjohnson@gcld.org.