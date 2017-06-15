Former Grand County manager, Lurline Underbrink Curran, given award by Colorado Water Trust | SkyHiNews.com

Lurline Underbrink Curran, the long-time Grand County manager, was lavished with praise Wednesday evening at the Denver Botanic Gardens, but she may have told the best joke.

Curran said she learned she was to be honored by the Colorado Water Trust after being asked to sit in on a conference telephone call with the group's directors. The group's mission is to restore flows in Colorado Rivers in need.

The news they purported to share seemed to comport with that mission. The new administration, they told her, had a keen interest in the Colorado River, and there were plans to remove all the dams —and make Mexico pay for it.

As she wondered what Water Trust directors were imbibing, they broke the real reason for wanting her on the phone: They wished to bestow her with the 2017 David Getches Flowing Water Award.

Getches was a law professor at the University of Colorado known to be an "inspired creator of new alternatives to old stalemates."

Grand County long was Colorado's best example of a stalemate. It was hit early and often for water diversions to solve Colorado's intractable problem: about 75 percent of the state's water originates west of the Continental Divide and almost 90 percent of people and the best agriculture lands lie to the east.

About a decade ago, at a water workshop in Gunnison, Curran described her county's position simply: Denver, she said, had been thinking ahead—and Grand County had not.

But when two Front Range water agencies announced long-standing plans to incrementally expand diversions from the Granby-Winter Park area, Grand County chose a more sophisticated approach. It wasn't neither hell no nor roll over.

The result is called Learning by Doing, which is premised in a cooperative effort to scientifically manage diversions in ways that cause least harm to native flows in the Fraser Rivers and its tributaries as well as the Colorado River itself.

Eric Wilkinson, general manager of the Berthoud-based Northern Colorado Water Conservation District, which distributes water to the Boulder-Fort Collins-Greeley area through the Colorado-Big Thompson project, said he wasn't immediately impressed with Curran when negotiations began. "I vividly remember walking out of that meeting and thinking, 'I don't really appreciate that woman.'"

After four years of "very extensive, intense negotiations," he instead found Curran to be a "visionary" who was nonetheless "pragmatic but with a keen sense of purpose."

"The Colorado River is far better now and into the future because of Lurline's efforts and her stubborn determination to make it better," he said.

Curran grew up in Kremmling. She had a circuitous route to public service. She managed the local bowling alley before going to work at the Grand County Courthouse in Hot Sulphur Springs, first as a secretary, then a planner before being chosen as the county manager.

Dave Taussig, a water attorney in Denver and also a director of the Colorado Water Trust, also grew up in Kremmling. His parents had a ranch at Ute Park, which is now covered by the Henderson Mill's tailings.

"In the past, the transmountain diverters would come over and then skedaddle as quickly as they could, never to be seen or heard from again." What Grand County did this time creates a new dynamic. The effort is "bearing fruit already," he said.

Allen Best is a writer with Aspen Journalism, which is collaborating on coverage of rivers and water with Sky-Hi News, the Summit Daily News, the Vail Daily, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and The Aspen Times. See more at http://www.aspenjournalism.org.