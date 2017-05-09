Fourth annual Shop Off event makes charity fun | SkyHiNews.com

The Grand County Board of Realtors is making charity fun again.

On Tuesday morning a team of realtors from all over Grand County gathered at City Market in Granby to participate in the fourth annual Shop Off, a charity event for the Mountain Family Center.

Realtor offices from around the county gathered donations for the event, and designated two representatives to dress in wild costumes and race around the store collecting food and household items for the Mountain Family Center food pantry. This year nearly $5,500 in nonperishables was donated.

The Mountain Family Center is a non-profit located in Granby that helps low-income families with basic needs such as food, clothing, counseling referrals, and more.

According to the Director of the Mountain Family Center Helen Sedlar, the Shop Off makes a huge impact for the organization.

"Last year we raised $2,800, so this year it's almost doubled. Our food pantry served over 2,000 people with 5,175 food pantry visits," said Sedlar.

This year eight teams of two took part in the event. Prizes are awarded to the teams that collect the most in donations and the best costumes. Both of this year's awards went to Tim Meyers and Shea Murphy, the bloody butcher dressed team from RE/MAX Peak-to-Peak.

"I think it's great that we have such great participation from the brokers and from a number of our community groups as well," says Jill Childress, a realtor in Tabernash who helped coordinate the event. "(The costumes) make it fun, and the community gets behind it. The smiles in the store itself as the shoppers were coming through make it worthwhile. They realize that we're all having a good time and we're out here to help support the county."