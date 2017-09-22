Fraser authorizes IGA with Winter Park for transit services

The Fraser Board of Trustees passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Philip Vandernail to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Winter Park for transit services at their regular meeting Wednesday night.

The resolution does not mean that the agreement, IGA, has been finalized, but serves as an important step in formally memorializing both towns' obligations related to The Lift.

Fraser Town Manager Jeff Durbin said it is important for the document to remain workable, and that there will likely be some "back and forth with some details," but praised the agreement for giving Fraser control over routes and services in their jurisdiction.

The current draft of the agreement gives Fraser authority for decisions related to routes and services within the town, as well as detailing obligations financially.

According to the draft Fraser will pay for its share of the transit system by reimbursing Winter Park based on route cost appropriations, similar to the current system. Fraser will also begin paying a monthly management fee equal to five percent of their expenditures.

For reference five percent of Fraser's expenditures in 2016 would add up to nearly $24,000 in additional fees.

The agreement also stipulates that Fraser would pay a one-time contribution to Winter Park for start-up costs such as transit consulting services and the RideHop app. Fraser is not required to contribute to the construction costs of a proposed new maintenance facility, though the facility would remain the property of Winter park.

Durbin said that he, along with the town's attorney and finance manager made some small changes to the agreement and will send it back to Winter Park for review this week. The Winter Park Town Council will likely review the changes at their regular meeting Oct. 3.

Pedestrian Safety Improvements

The Board of Trustees also approved a resolution authorizing engineering design pre-grant expenditures for Highway 40 pedestrian safety improvements. The project is meant to slow traffic in Fraser, and to create a more accessible and walkable downtown area for pedestrians.

Earlier this year Fraser was awarded two grants from the Colorado Department of Transportation for safety improvement, though in order to begin construction next year, the town has decided to move forward with expenditures out of their general fund to expedite the process.

The town will send out requests for proposals for engineering design work and surveying work as soon as possible in order to try and complete the project in 2018 instead of 2019. Pre-grant expenditures are not to exceed a total of $127,000.