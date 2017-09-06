Fraser invites residents to take part in strategic discussions

The town of Fraser is inviting residents to take part in a series of round table discussions regarding the development of policy to promote community resiliency.

The discussions will be on Sept 11-13 at the Fraser Town Hall, and will be centered around coming up with a strategic vision and policy to prepare the town for everything from natural disasters to building more workforce housing.

The exchange will be led by the Design and Resiliency Team, a nation wide organization that offers analysis and assistance in a myriad of areas. They bring expertise in political structure, land use, market analysis, affordable housing, climate change issues and more.

This comes after Fraser received a design and resiliency technical assistance grant from the American Institute of Architects and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.

There will be two round table discussions on Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as a community forum at 5 p.m. There will also be a community presentation titled Fraser Findings and Next Steps on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Fraser Board of Trustees discussed the upcoming meetings at their regular meeting Wednesday night, emphasizing that community involvement in the talks is crucial to the process.