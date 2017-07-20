Fraser mulls nixing, adding bus routes | SkyHiNews.com

An intergovernmental agreement is being considered between Fraser and Winter Park that would affect The Lift, the transit service that operates between the two towns.

The Fraser Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Wednesday night discussed new transit routes for the transit service and reviewed its options related to the agreement with Winter Park.

The two towns have traditionally shared the transit service but now wish to formally memorialize their obligations related to the transit system, according to Jeff Durbin, Fraser town manager.

The board discussed options for new routes for the transit system in Fraser, with Durbin presenting five potential plans for the year's transit routes. The different options would reduce or eliminate some bus lines from Fraser, while others would extend or add lines to the town.

The board will look to engage the public to determine which option would work best, but the process is still in its infancy.

The transit service will be operated by First Transit, which was awarded a three-year transit contract with Winter Park earlier this month. Consulting on the agreement was the Winter Park Transit Advisory Committee: Laurie Mason, from Winter Park Resort; Chuck Banks, Town of Winter Park, and Fraser Mayor Philip Vandernail.

If the agreement is completed, it will be effective through June 30, 2018.

As the agreement stands, the town of Fraser must pay its share of transit services by reimbursing Winter Park for First Transit's monthly costs. The Fraser portion will be calculated based on one of three possibilities: the proportion of time that routes serve in Fraser, the proportion of stops in Fraser, or the proportion of miles served in Fraser.

Fraser will also be charged with a monthly management fee equal to 10 percent of the its portion to cover Winter Park's administrative costs.

Also in the mix is an $82,000 one-time fee for materials and work invested by Winter Park to establish the transit system prior to the intergovernmental agreement.

The town of Fraser will also have to pay its share of future consulting services, marketing services, signage and other transit matters determined by the Transit Advisory Committee.

Fraser will continue dialogue with Winter Park to finalize the agreement.

Fraser sets beautification agreement for Crooked Creek Saloon

Following discussion of the transit service, the town board passed a resolution authorizing a grant and loan agreement for the beautification of the Crooked Creek Saloon and Eatery in Fraser.

The resolution passed with a 6-1 vote, with Cody Clayton Taylor as the only dissenter.

The resolution dictated terms of a loan agreement from the town of Fraser to Mountain Spirit, LLC., the property owner; Tru Tone LLC, the business's owner; and Toni Marie Hallgren, the guarantor. The town will reimburse expenditures up to $40,000, and agreed to a $45,000 interest-free loan.

The agreement also dictated that Mountain Spirit must match the amount of both the grant and loan.

The point of the agreement is to encourage beautifying the property of local organizations and businesses within the town to encourage pedestrian and business activity in commercial areas, according to the grant and loan agreement.

The project has a minimum lifespan of five years, meaning project improvements must remain on site for at least five years.

Durbin said the agreement could become a new paradigm for the town, giving precedent for more potential beautification projects moving forward.

Town amends Public nuisance ordinances

The board later unanimously passed an ordinance amending part of the town's municipal code pertaining to public nuisances.

The particular code deals with restrictions regarding unlawful storage, disposal of trash, automobile parts, mattresses or anything else within public views that could be deemed a public nuisance.

The new ordinance included broad language designed to prevent loopholes for uncommon or unforeseen issues. The article stated that any activity or condition that has been declared to be a public nuisance shall be a violation.

Durbin said the point of the ordinance was more about changing language than policy.

The new code is much more concise and uses language that's more accessible to the public. While no major changes were made to the ordinance, it is now considered to be much broader, according to the board.