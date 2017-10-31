Fraser to update land development regulations
October 31, 2017
The town of Fraser is updating its land development regulations, and they want your help. The town is asking residents to attend a public workshop on the project on Nov. 2 at the Fraser Historic Church and Community Center to give their input on a variety of land development code provisions.
The new development code update is meant to consolidate all land use related regulations into one document for the ease of reference, creating a unified code that is more user-friendly while reducing some of the regulatory barriers to development.
The Fraser Development Code Update Project is being partially funded by a Colorado Department of Local Affairs administrative grant. A consulting team from Plan Tools, LLC of Loveland is also assisting the town with the project.
The workshop will run between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. For more information regarding the project contact Catherine Totter, the Fraser Town Planner, or visit http://www.plan-tools.com/Projects/FraserCode.