Fraser to update land development regulations

The town of Fraser is updating its land development regulations, and they want your help. The town is asking residents to attend a public workshop on the project on Nov. 2 at the Fraser Historic Church and Community Center to give their input on a variety of land development code provisions.

The new development code update is meant to consolidate all land use related regulations into one document for the ease of reference, creating a unified code that is more user-friendly while reducing some of the regulatory barriers to development.

The Fraser Development Code Update Project is being partially funded by a Colorado Department of Local Affairs administrative grant. A consulting team from Plan Tools, LLC of Loveland is also assisting the town with the project.

The workshop will run between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. For more information regarding the project contact Catherine Totter, the Fraser Town Planner, or visit http://www.plan-tools.com/Projects/FraserCode.