Fraser Valley mourns passing of Roger Lee | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Fraser Valley is in mourning this week after the tragic passing of beloved community member Roger Michael Lee, 54 of Winter Park, who passed away Jan. 4. Lee was well known in the towns of Winter Park and Fraser, where he worked at the Fraser Safeway store.

The Team at Fraser’s Safeway issued a statement Thursday Jan. 12 on Lee’s passing.

“Roger was a great co-worker, friend, and family member to us at Safeway and he will be greatly missed by all of us.”

“We extend our condolences to his family and numerous friends in our community.”

Lee died unexpectedly last week from what local officials termed, “a medical condition”. Chief Glen Trainor with the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department called Lee’s death “very tragic” but added officials do not consider his death suspicious.

Lee was a member of the US Disabled Ski Team. A memorial potluck dinner to honor Lee will be held at the Silverado II event center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.