Fraser Valley teacher nabs top award | SkyHiNews.com

Fraser Valley Elementary School teacher Bree Baughman won the Jared Polis Foundation 2017 Teacher Recognition Award, one of just 10 recipients in the state.

Baughman is the kindergarten through fifth grade English language and intervention teacher.

The Jared Polis Foundation, JPF, honors educators who demonstrate results-driven teaching as well as compassion and dedication toward their students.

"Her strong relationship with her students and parents and her ability to teach them English have impacted hundreds of lives," wrote Dr. James Chamberlin, principal at Fraser Valley Elementary, in his nomination letter.

Baughman excels at creating a personal approach to engaging with her students, and is a strong advocate for using the most current instructional methods to help her students grow and learn. She is faced with teaching Fraser Valley's most at risk students who are trying to learn English as a second language, while also learning to read and write.

"She has made a significant difference in the lives of students who are the most at risk of not succeeding in the traditional public education system by giving them the language skills to grow and learn throughout life," said Chamberlin.

Baughman's commitment to her students goes beyond the classroom, as she is a constant source of encouragement for students to seek extracurricular activities.

Each Year Baughman organizes a community potluck in celebration of students who have passed the English Language Proficiency Test, and also instructs adult community English lessons for free.

For winning Baughman will receive a one thousand dollar discretionary award, a five hundred dollar technology award, a one thousand dollar teacher-directed school grant and the JPF's crystal apple award.

"I was shocked initially, but then it was really validation for what we're doing for these kids and that they're being successful," said Baughman. "It really made me want to keep doing what I'm doing, and do more."