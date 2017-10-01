Fraser welcomes DART team to promote community resiliency

The town of Fraser welcomed a design resiliency technical assistance, DART, team to the town earlier this month to help the town develop a strategic vision and promote community resiliency.

DART teams are volunteer consulting groups from all over the country provided by the American Institute of Architects and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, who specialize in political structure, land use, sustainability, housing and a myriad of other expertise.

Residents of Fraser came out to the meetings to voice their concerns and goals, emphasizing small town life, community and authenticity as major focuses.

"Cookie cutter isn't cool; not for Fraser."

The consulting team analyzed the town and made determinations regarding what the Fraser needs to do to become more resilient. The team identified the lack of a diverse, year-round economy; lack of affordable housing; Highway 40 bisecting the town; lack of mixed-use development and water supply as concerns.

The team will provide the town with a final report and recommended steps to remedy the issues soon.

The meetings come as part of a concerted effort by Colorado towns to become more resilient against natural and economic disasters. Gov. John Hickenlooper adopted the Colorado Resiliency Framework in 2015, a plan that represents Colorado's commitment to resiliency following natural disasters in the state.

The Colorado Resiliency Framework defines resiliency as the following: "The ability of communities to rebound, positively adapt to, or thrive amidst changing conditions or challenges – including disasters and climate change – and maintain quality of life, healthy growth, durable systems, and conservation of resources for present and future generations."