Fraser woman struck by car in critical condition | SkyHiNews.com

A Fraser woman is in critical condition today after she was struck early this morning by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 40.

Officials from the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:38 a.m. near the entrance to Rendezvous Road between Fraser and Winter Park. Officers at the scene discovered the 25-year-old woman lying unconscious in the westbound lane. Authorities did not release the woman's name but indicated she is from Fraser.

The female was transported to Middle Park Medical Center and was then airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood for treatment of numerous injuries, according to police reports.

The woman was still listed in critical condition as of late Monday morning.

A 2005 Kia sedan traveling westbound on the highway struck the woman, according to police. Police said the female, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, suddenly walked in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia was a 24-year-old male from Tabernash, who immediately called 9-1-1 and remained at the scene.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the incident, though an investigation is ongoing.

Providing assistance to the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department was East Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff's Office and Granby Police.