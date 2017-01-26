Free technology assistance at the Granby Library | SkyHiDailyNews.com

By appointment every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to Noon

Did you get a Kindle for Christmas, but have no idea how to use it? Do your friends keep asking if you’re on Facebook? Are you intimidated by the thought of even trying to turn on a computer?

If so, the Granby Library is available to help.

Beginning in February, the Granby Library will be offering one-on-one tutoring sessions tailored to suit your needs.

• Learn to use your mobile phone or tablet

• Download a book to your Kindle or Nook

• Create a Facebook account

• Set up an email account

• Find and install apps

• Play games

• FaceTime with family and friends

• Share photos

• Learn internet and device security

• Connect to Wi-Fi and surf the internet