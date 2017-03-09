Friends of the Library raise 40k | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Due to the hard work and generosity of the members, volunteers, event participants, donors and the Board of Directors, The Friends of the Grand County Library, Inc. was able to distribute $40,000 to the Grand County Library District for 2017. Over $12,000 alone was made selling used books for $1 and $2 each at special book sales in July as well as year-round at the Fraser Valley Rec Center, Mid Town Café in Granby, Blue Water Bakery and Sloopy's Grill in Grand Lake. Books are also sold year-round at each of the five library branches. This year the money raised will fund children's and adult's collections (which includes books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks), children's programing (the book float contest, summer reading program, and scary story contest) and other needs of each of the five branches. Another program, originally funded by a Bessie Minor Swift grant in 2015, is 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. This has been so successful in exposing preschoolers to books that the Friends organization has continued to fund the program for 2016 and 2017. Planning for our 2017 fundraisers is underway. Volunteers and participants are always welcome. For more information visit our website http://www.friendsofgrandcountylibrary.org.