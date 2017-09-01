From faucets to frozen treats: New ice cream sweet shop open in Winter Park

After a long day hiking up high country trails, or mountain biking down them, there is nothing quite like a relaxing evening of indulgence with your favorite sweet treat.

Now, people in the Winter Park area have can cool off and unwind by stopping in at Charlie's Frozen Treat Shop, located in the northwest corner of the Viking Shop in Winter Park, adjacent to Cooper Creek Square.

Charlie's Frozen Treat Shop is owned and operated by Jeanne and George Jackson. Many residents of Grand County will be familiar with the couple from their previous business venture, Jackson's Plumbing, which served customers in Middle Park for nearly a decade before the pair decided to pursue their lifelong dream, owning a frozen treat shop.

"This is something we have wanted to do for many years," George Jackson said. "But the timing has just never been right. This space became available and we just decided that if we were going to do it, it was now or never."

People getting ice cream are always happier than people who need their water heater replaced. There are no 3 a.m. emergency calls for ice cream.Jeanne Jackson

Jeanne echoed her husband's sentiments.

Recommended Stories For You

"We are too young to totally retire and we still have two semesters of college tuition left to help with," Jeanne – pronounced genie – said jokingly. "It is something the area desperately needed. We saw the potential for some prosperity and growth."

The Jackson's decision to transition into a new industry was a happy one with both George and Jeanne thankful for the new schedule they enjoy as retailers. While operating their plumbing business was extremely rewarding for the Jacksons the nature of that business meant they were essentially always on call. As treat shop owners their current customers tend to be less stressed.

"People getting ice cream are always happier than people who need their water heater replaced." Jeanne said. "There are no 3 a.m. emergency calls for ice cream."

Charlie's Frozen Treat Shop offers a wide assortment of delectable goodies from ice cream and frozen yogurt to sorbets, with real frozen pureed fruit, and Italian ices. The Jackson's have a deep, non-cynical, love of the simple pleasure provided by ice cream and other frozen treats.

"We have a really good product," Jeanne said. "It is not cheap ice milk. We use real frozen fruit purees as opposed to flavored syrup. We strawberry flavor has real strawberries, you can see the seeds in it."

The ice cream and frozen yogurt at the shop is all soft-serve and is not frozen and scooped from a tub, though Charlie's offers freezer packs customers can take home to their freezer for later indulgence. Jeanne added that all products at Charlie's are kosher as well.

The flavors offered at Charlie's vary week to week but customers will always find at least 10 different varieties to choose from. Each week the Jackson's switch out a few of the flavors to keep a new variety choices always available. They also have 27 different toppings from M&M's and Oreo bits to mango-flavored jelly balls and gummy worms.

Charlie's Frozen Treat Shop, which initially opened in mid-April, is named for the Jackson family's beloved three-year-old dog Charlie, who was adopted from Mountain Pet Rescue.

"Charlie just seemed to fit," George said.