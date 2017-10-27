Funding secured for Granby bark park, construction set to begin in the spring

Beginning next summer, Grand County's canine owners will have a new option for recreation with their four-legged friends, after Granby's future dog park opens to the public.

The Granby Board of Trustees approved a lease agreement in May for a small segment of property on the larger Shorefox property, purchased by the town in 2016. Since the signing of that lease agreement Grand County Pet Pals, the volunteer, nonprofit support arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, has been working with local partners to design the dog park, or "bark park," and to secure funding for its construction.

As of late October, Pet Pals has been able to raise roughly $78,000 for the park.

Those funds have already been earmarked to purchase fencing for the overall park area as well as for the construction of two leash-up areas that will be used for large and small dog breeds.

Lisa Jonas, president of Pet Pals, confirmed Thursday that plans are in place to begin construction on the bark park once the ground thaws next spring.

Jonas said Pet Pals hopes to have the park open to the public by Memorial Day 2018.

After the park is opened, Pet Pals will still be looking to raise funds for future projects, including shade shelters and an elevated platform for citizens with mobility issues.

The future bark park will be located on the Shorefox property, adjacent the Granby Trails trail network, near the southeast corner of the intersection of Highways 40 and 34. The park itself will total 2.55 acres with additional space set aside for small leash-up areas. The park will be divided into two sections, for large and small breed dogs. The large breed section will account for roughly three-fourths of the park area while the small breed portion will account for roughly one-fourth.

Funding for the project has largely been derived from two primary sources. The majority of the funding currently in place, $60,000 of the $78,000, came in the form of a grant from the Granby-based Recreation Open Space & Housing Foundation, a local tax-exempt entity. Pet Pals has also raised funds for the project through their regular fundraising processes, notably the annual Doggy Dash.