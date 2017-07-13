Funeral services for former Grand Lake Lodge matriarch to be held next week | SkyHiNews.com

Celebration of Life services for Sue Brownlee James, former owner of Grand Lake Lodge and Grand Lake resident, will be held at 2 p.m. July 20 at Greenwood Community Church in Greenwood Village and at 9 a.m. July 22 at Grand Lake Yacht Club in Grand lake.

James passed away peacefully May 5, at the age of 84.

The former lodge matriarch grew up in Nebraska and Minnesota, cultivating a love of sports and adventure. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954 with a teaching degree. While in school she also met her first husband, Ted James, Jr.

Together they moved to Colorado where James taught second grade, and raised four children. They spent their summers in Grand Lake, where James was an avid sailor, tennis player, skier and hiker.

James was an ambassador for Grand Lake for many years.

In addition to serving as the matriarch of the Grand Lake Lodge, she also participated in the Grand lake Yacht Club, the Grand Lake Women's Club, the Grand Lake Repertory Theatre Board and was always a big presence at church.

Following the death of her husband in 1994, James traveled around the world to Sierra Leone, New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong and more.

James fell in love twice more in her life. First, with Grand Lake's Don Oden whom she dated until his death in 2002. In 2013, she married Bob Stuart who she was with until her death.

James is survived by her second husband, Bob Stuart; her children Kathy Rinker, Ted James III, Reed James, and Kerri Geary; step-children Judy, Miriah, Donna and Gary Stuart; and a myriad of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.