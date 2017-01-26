FVMRD adopts Master Plan | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District (FVMRD) Board of Trustees voted to adopt their Parks, Recreation, and Golf Master Plan during their meeting on Jan. 24. The purpose of the plan is to define objectives and tasks that will allow FVMRD to move forward and prepare for the projected growth in population, and increased visitor use.

According to the Master Plan, facility capacity; facility improvements; parks and open space enhancements; employee training and retention; and marketing and branding are key areas of focus that will allow FVMRD to continue to meet the demands of the users and provide additional opportunities and unique experiences for those that recreate within the boundaries of the district.

The plan states that through the public process and analysis, the results of studies did not show major gaps in service or the identification of any of a single capital improvement as more important than another. Public outreach and brand recognition were identified as keys to increasing the awareness of FVMRD operations within the community—including maintaining and establishing more public and private partnerships.

Specific areas of the plan include enhancing outdoor experiences through upgrades to facilities and finding and procuring additional land; enhancing indoor experiences by expanding programming and frequency of use to align with community feedback, determining appropriate expansion of the rec center, and developing a stand-alone field house.

Other goals of the FVMRD’s Master Plan are to cross-train staff members, adopt a special events policy, diversify funding streams, establish a consistent brand message, and explore new partnerships.