Gardner votes to confirm Mattis, Kelly | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the below statements on Friday, Jan. 20 after voting in favor of confirming General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

On General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense:

“General Mattis is a proven leader who has served our country valiantly for more than four decades. A four-star general, he made clear during his confirmation hearing that he understands the importance of supporting our allies and military alliances and standing up to key threats, including Russia. Now, General Mattis assumes a new role in public service and I’m confident in his ability to lead the Department of Defense.”

On General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security:

“General Kelly has a distinguished record of service to our country and the commitment required to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. He has seen first-hand the challenges our country faces when it comes to securing our borders, and has the experience, dedication, and vigilance to fight homegrown terrorism and keep our country safe.”