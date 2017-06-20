Gary L. Jahn, 1952-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Gary Lee Jahn, 64, of Grand County passed away June 13, 2017, at his home with his wife and a son by his side.

Jahn was born Dec. 21, 1952 in Pueblo to Richard and Anne Louise Doty. He enjoyed the challenges of starting successful businesses, loved riding his Harley with family and friends, and spending time with his grand kids.

He is survived by wife Rose Jahn; children Matt (Michelle), Mandy (Brian), Kristine (Bill) Eric, Krystle (Austin), Caleb, Josh, Anthony (Larissa); grandchildren Lily, Aidan, Davis, Charlie, Austin, Makayla; and brother Chuck Jahn. Memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. June 24 at Polhamus Park in Granby. Following the service, anyone with a bike is welcome to join his boys on a memorial ride for Gary.

Due to no insurance and in honor of Gary's giving spirit, the family is asking for donations to help cover medical and funeral expenses. Donations can be made to the Gary Jahn Memorial fund at Grand Mountain Bank. http://www.grandcountymortuary.com