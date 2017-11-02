GCSAR grant committee volunteers needed

Grand County Search and Rescue relies on grants and donations in order to provide a professional mountain rescue resource for Grand County residents and visitors. Our annual budget is normally around $50,000, but we could easily spend more to improve our operation if funds were available. We do receive baseline funding from your tax dollars through a line item on the Sheriff's budget. Recently, that County funding has been $28,000 per year, about $2 for each Grand County resident. This funding amount is by no means guaranteed.

More than $8000 of that money goes to rent for our Grand Lake rescue base, the rest is spent on operational costs — missions, training, equipment and medical supplies. We have no paid staff, and never charge the public for service.

This is not enough funding to cover our other financial needs. Capital equipment like ATVs and snowmobiles, communications and rescue equipment replacement and expensive outside training programs are funded by grants and donations.

Donations are often given by friends and families of the people we rescue or bring home after a fatality. We have been thankful to receive some significant donations, but these donations are not predictable nor consistent.

Grant funding is critical. In the past we have received grants from the Colorado SAR Fund, the Grand Foundation, Lions Club, Town of Winter Park, Union Pacific Railroad and the Board of County Commissioners. For the last year we had a volunteer who helped us organize and submit grants. That person is no longer available so we are seeking volunteers from the community to help us coordinate our grant efforts.

This is an opportunity to work with our elected Board of Directors and team volunteers to help us save lives. There is no need to have search and rescue experience or training. No middle of the night callouts for missing children, no boots on the ground for rescue emergencies. The Grant Committee would be expected to work with the Board to determine funding needs, research and file grant paperwork and provide a status report to the Board every two months. I would estimate a time commitment of one to two hours per week on average.

If this opportunity appeals to you or someone you know please reach out to myself or any GCSAR team member. We could really use your help.

Greg Foley is a member of Grand County Search and Rescue and has been a mountain rescue volunteer for 37 years. He can be reached by email at greg.foley@grandcountysar.com. The GCSAR website can be found at grandcountySAR.com.