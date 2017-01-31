Gear Review: Inkblaat insoles | SkyHiDailyNews.com

If you have ever seen the movie Holes, or read the book, you probably know that preventing a pair of shoes from smelling poorly is a rather difficult task. In fact, you don’t have to read the book to figure that out. Inkblaat insoles have figured out a way to come as close as possible to eliminating smell while still providing ultimate comfort and performance.

I tested out the Inkblaat Insoles in my mountaineering boots while tagging along with Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR). The insoles were really put to the test while snowshoeing to an area where we practiced setting up snow anchors for rescue situations. Throughout the night we practiced several different styles of snow anchors in weather that was close to below freezing. Staying warm is crucial in any winter situation, but especially in search and rescue scenarios. Inkblaat’s kept my feet dry, which kept them feet warm—a must-have in mountain communities.

Inkblaat’s design makes them compatible with almost any shoe, and the bottoms have cut-marks to adjust size and width. My feet were dry all day long when I wore them in casual situations such as at work, as a reporter, and snowboarding for a full day at Winter Park Resort.

During another test, my feet stayed dry in a pair of shoes that have never kept my feet dry before, which was an encouraging aspect right from the beginning. Inkblaats kept my feet dry all day in both casual wear and while on the mountain. I had to take my time with this review because insoles have fooled me before, but after over a week and worn every day, the Inkblaats still had almost no smell at all. As mentioned earlier, the insoles were tested in shoes that have had a smell previously, but inserting the Inkblaats drastically reduced the smell.

Inkblaats are unique in their design with many different graphics printed. For a small fee you can move towards fixing the age-old problem of shoe odor.

Inkblaat insoles are machine washable and dry-able, which I also tested (because I have ruined insoles before that claimed the same). In the battle to eliminate shoe odor Inkblaats are starting off on the right foot. To find Inkblaat insoles, visit http://www.inkblaat.com.

Disclosure of Material Connection: I received the Slope jacket for free from Orsden in consideration for a gear review.