Gear Review: Orsden Slope ski jacket | SkyHiDailyNews.com

I tested out the Orsden Slope jacket on the very day that Winter Park Resort opened up the Mary Jane Territory. This was the perfect test day for the Slope jacket. It was a day that needed something waterproof, breathable, and well-hooded.

Not only was it dumping snow—it was also quite brisk, and Orsden did not disappoint. The first thing I tested was the powder skirt, as I did not have my sea legs quite yet, and bottomless pits of snow appeared every so often. After a couple spills I was still fully dry underneath the jacket.

The hood is perfectly helmet compatible, and stays up. The jacket is fully waterproof, insulated, but also breathable—a trait I have struggled to find with ski jackets in the past. Orsden thought this one through: with plenty of pockets, vents, and a stretchable material I was able to hike and still keep the jacket on in the lodge. The zippers are also fully sealed.

Orsden uses a tight alpine fit, and I was worried that a medium was going to be too small, but the stretchable material made it fit perfect for my body style.

The sleeves contain thumbholes providing extra warmth. Ever get annoyed when you can’t get your ski jacket sleeve over your glove? Well, Orsden found the perfect size sleeve to fit over without letting in too much air.

I also received a personal letter with the jacket wishing that I had received everything I expected, and thanking me for my services.

My only suggestion is to remember to use the vents, as this is an insulated jacket and sweating can happen easily. I will be recommending this product to others.

To find the Orsden Slope jacket visit http://www.orsden.com/products/mens-slope-jacket

Disclosure of Material Connection: I received the Slope jacket for free from Orsden in consideration for a gear review.