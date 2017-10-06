Getting to be Tight Like That

Local jazzy group 'Tight Like That' is on a roll. While Tight Like That group founders, musicians Lynnea Godfriaux and Brad Pregeant, have been focused on teaching music in East Grand Schools, they suddenly found themselves receiving offers for original music compositions from beyond the mountainous horizon. Fortunately, they explain, they can accept these offers while remaining here in their beloved home of Grand County.

First came an inquiry from Louisiana screenwriter and actor Hoyt Chavers to include song compositions from their album 'In Black and White' in a Chavers film project. He was drawn to their album for its New Orleans-themed songs and its original sultry, jazzy sound, which are also themes for his movie script. He has contacted them twice about the project and they are sending him more music info for the project. Whatever this produces, they say the offer is exciting.

Then came an offer from Colorado University-Denver band director, Eric Staffeldt, to arrange Lynnea's song 'New Orleans Revival (Ain't Nothin' Broke That We Can't Fix)' from their album 'Keep On Singin' for the horns in the university band. He says he likes the positive message and plans to fly in a famous trumpeter from San Francisco, Bob Schulz, to be included in the performance and recording, along with Brad and Lynnea and the university band.

On top of that came an offer from Chicago jazz vocalist Mike Ferro to buy an arrangement of the title song from 'Keep On Singin' for a jazz gospel group he leads. He wants all the details for the song in a carefully notated arrangement, including all of the improvised vocals and scat parts. "Anything for the craft!" Lynnea laughs, adding, "Who needs sleep?"

Tight Like That's founding couple met in New Orleans when a mutual friend put them together in a band there. Brad and Lynnea played festivals, cruise ships, New Orleans Famous Door, Tipitina's, New York's Café Brazil and more, until health issues for Lynnea suddenly arose, turning their lives upside down and causing a completely new life map to be drawn. They found their way to Grand Lake in 1998 on a neurologist's recommendation for a cooler climate, and the cool air and elevation so far have been the health revival they sought.

Now they feel fortunate to teach music in the East Grand schools – a job they say is harmonious in large part due to the outstanding faculty, administration and staff. "And there is never a dull moment," they add. "The students have loads of energy, creativity, definitely can be a handful, and it's totally worth it! To see the students grow and expand their potential is very rewarding."

Recommended Stories For You

The music department in East Grand Schools has also been met with good fortune, thanks especially to local donors. After the two reached out to individuals and organizations locally (and around the nation) for contributions, the music department has been augmented by the generosity of local contributors to the program.

The Waldron family recently sold their Timber House Lodge and generously donated their grand piano to the schools. The music department has also received their thirty-third musical instrument donation. Local civic organizations have awarded the music programs with grants. The two also have donated some of their own instruments and locals have been coming forward to donate as well. And the program continues to grow.

Brad and Lynnea extended big thanks to East Grand Education Foundation, Granby Rotary, Grand Lake Rotary, Fraser River Valley Lions Club, Mountain Parks Electric, Mountain Family Center, Blue Star Connection, and Independent Sports Club, as well as many individual donors.

The individual donors Brad and Lynnea extend thanks to include: TLT drummer Patrick Brower, Ken & Marti Lund, Sally DiSciullo, Brenda and the late Rich Graff, Chris Thorne, the late Steve Cormey, the late John Catt, Rachael Long, Joe Royakkers, Ron Blackwelder, John Gilkey, Frank Mannino Foundation, Isaac Leystra, Tana Godfriaux, Dan Shapera, Rev. Sammie Maxwell, Allyson Morrow, Candy O'Connor, Kathy Craig, and Kelly Yunker.