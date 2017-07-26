Letter: Good neighbor recognition | SkyHiNews.com

The U.S. Forest Service thanks our partners at Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Mountain Parks Electric Inc. for their rescue of an entangled osprey chick hanging from its nest. We are also grateful for the prompt reports from concerned citizens that helped us get to the chick in time to save it.

Doreen Sumerlin

U.S. Forest Service

Nazi collection an important part of history

What an interesting collection. My father, Emil "Mitch" Ballen of Denver, served in WWII, in the Army's 40th Infantry Division. He passed in 2012; he was 87 years old.

There are not too many of these die-hard veterans left, and we owe much gratitude to them. My dad would say, "Please donate your collection of Nazi memorabilia to a museum, in the U.S. or abroad."

In your words, this needs to get out there to somebody who can actually appreciate it. There are a lot more people out there that can appreciate it a lot more.

There you have it, Janessa.

Your Nazi collection is an important part of history. It would be enjoyed by many generations in a war museum.

— Juli Eichler

Granby