Granby adopts new tagline, signage | SkyHiNews.com

Granby is changing its familiar "Heart of something grand" branding line to one more tailored to adventurers.

Officials from the Granby Chamber of Commerce presented a new branding strategy and marketing materials for the town to the Granby Board of Trustees during a meeting last week.

The town's tagline will change from "The heart of something Grand" to "Adventure Awaits".

Town officials approved expenditures — just under $9,000 — to pay for the purchase and installation of three new entrance signs and the resurfacing of a billboard on the Shorefox property. The three new signs and billboard will each feature Granby's new tagline and design elements.

The new design elements are a transition from the older design and logo work employed by the town, which featured a large green sign with the older tagline and an inset image of a fly-fisherman, elk, and pine trees set against a yellow-orange sunset.

The new signs and design elements are much simpler, featuring stripped-down barn wood with three lines of black iron lettering.

The top line will say "Granby," with "1905," the year Granby was founded, written in the middle, and the bottom line touts the new tagline: "Adventure Awaits".

Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie said he was happy with the new branding materials developed by the chamber. He described the older town logo and entrance signs as "busy" and called the new signage and branding "clear simplicity… clean and crisp."

Efforts to develop new branding and marketing materials had been in the works since the start of this year. The Granby Chamber, town officials, local business owners and community members began meeting for branding strategy sessions in hopes of developing a fresh proposal, with the chamber spearheading the efforts.

Funding to install the new signage stems from two sources, with around $5,000 derived from a signage grant from the state of Colorado, and roughly $6,000 in insurance funds from when a motorist struck one of Granby's three older entrance signs.

Chavoustie noted the total price of all three comes out to less than the price to replace one of the old signs.

The new signs will be installed in roughly the exact same spots as the old signs; one will be installed out near City Market, on the bridge leading into Granby from the south, and one for eastbound traffic entering Granby from the west.

The billboard at the Shorefox property, still sporting a faded advertisement for the erstwhile Hot Sulphur establishment, The Barking Dog Pub, will also receive a facelift. The billboard will feature the same tagline and barn wood theme as the town's new signs.

Granby still has two existing entrance signs, featuring "The heart of something Grand" tagline that will be moved to accommodate the new signage. The older signs will be moved to, as yet undetermined locations, at other entrance points to Granby that are not along the highway.