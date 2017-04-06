 Granby Airport temporarily closed due to plane malfunction | SkyHiNews.com

Granby Airport temporarily closed due to plane malfunction

Breaking News

The Granby/Grand County Airport Emily Warner Field has been closed temporarily to incoming traffic today, Thursday April 6.

Sometime around 9 a.m. Thursday morning a small plane landed at the airport without landing gear. No injuries were reported from the landing incident though the plane remains on the landing strip and must be removed before additional traffic can utilize the airport.

This story will be updated as additional details emerge.